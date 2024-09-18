'Love is Blind' DC cast revealed. Does anyone look familiar?

The Love is Blind D.C. cast has been announced. Do you recognize any of the singles entering the pods?

The Netflix show Love is Blind has made its way to the nation's capital for season 7 and some people can hardly wait.

Netflix shared a reel on the social media platform Instagram of the cast answering questions. Several cast members have since shared their own Love is Blind cast photo on their personal social media pages.

Despite having issues with their initial casting, the show has rounded up some promising singles. Love is Blind Season 7 is set to premiere on Netflix Wednesday, October 2. Tune in and see if any of the D.C. singles found love in the pods.