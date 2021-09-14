Alexandria Police searching for 2-year-old twins last seen with non-custodial father

Police in Alexandria are searching for two young children who were last seen with their father, who does not have custody of them.

The children, Mariah and Bailee Fostion, were last seen with John Gaddy III on Aug. 29. Gaddy III is known to frequent places in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

The girls, both two years old, are described as approximately 33 to 36 inches, weighing in between 25 and 27 pounds. Both girls have brown hair and brown eyes.

Bailee has skin discoloration on her scalp and Mariah has skin discoloration on both legs, according to police.

If anyone has any information on the location of the children, you are asked to reach out to Detective Betty Sixsmith at the Alexandria Police Department by email Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov, phone 703-622-7037, or call 911. Tips can be anonymous.