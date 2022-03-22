Alexandria police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault and battery
ARLINGTON, Va. - An Alexandria police officer has been arrested and charged.
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officer Richard Haynes, 30, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery on Wednesday, March 16. The alleged incident, police say, occurred in the City of Alexandria on November 27, 2021.
Officer Haynes is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
