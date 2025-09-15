The Alexandria City Council has voted to permanently close the 200 block of King Street to vehicle traffic, keeping the popular stretch open exclusively to pedestrians.

The decision follows two pilot programs, one in late 2024 and another earlier this year, that tested the closure.

According to a survey by city leaders of 1,842 respondents, 87% supported permanent pedestrian access, along with 12 of the 16 businesses on the block. Still, not everyone agrees. One neighbor told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez that a petition opposing the closure has been circulating.

Concerns include the loss of 16 parking spaces that generate thousands in revenue, though city leaders expect increased foot traffic to offset that. They also point to 13 nearby garages and lots within a six-minute walk.

Some residents worry about crowd control and the need for more police presence. One Prince Street resident described concerns with the carnival-like atmosphere it could create.

The city estimates it will request about $200,000 for upgrades, including new bollards, furniture, raised platforms, and traffic signal adjustments.

Alexandria permanently closes another block of King Street to cars