Alexandria leaders work to improve safety at 7 dangerous intersections

Alexandria City leaders are turning to the public as they work to improve safety at seven dangerous intersections. They're hoping the community will help in curbing crashes at these dangerous intersections.

It’s all part of their Vision Zero goal, which aims to decrease fatal and severe crashes.

"In Alexandria, we recognize that deaths and severe injuries are not inevitable "accidents," the city's website reads. "They are preventable crashes that can be ended through engineering, enforcement, and education."

What we know:

The intersection of King Street and Dawes Avenue is one of seven dangerous areas noted by officials. Other high-crash intersections include King Street and 28th Street, King Street and Park Center Drive, Seminary Road and Mark Center Avenue and more.

To accomplish that goal, Alexandria city leaders are evaluating multiple high crash areas as part of what’s being called the west-end high crash intersection audits study.

What they're saying:

City leaders say they want to hear from residents.

"These are all very busy intersections," said Alex Carroll, the Complete Streets Program Manager. "The best way for people to get involved is for people to take our online feedback form — that's available now through April 28 — where they can answer questions about their experience at each of these intersections."

The survey also asks residents what issues or challenges they experience when traveling in one of the seven targeted intersections.