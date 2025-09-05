Alexandria Housing Authority CEO placed on probation amid housing scandal

The CEO of the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has been placed on probation after allegations surfaced that he was living in one of the city’s highly sought-after public housing units.

The move comes as frustration grows among residents, who say the agency has neglected their complaints about unsafe and deteriorating housing conditions for months.

Allegations Against CEO Erik Johnson

According to the ARHA board, CEO Erik Johnson had been living in a public housing unit on Cook Street between July and September. Board members say they had no prior knowledge of Johnson’s residency in the property and immediately directed him to vacate. He has since been placed on probation as the board investigates.

Tenants argue that Johnson’s actions are a betrayal, especially given that the waitlist for affordable housing in Alexandria stretches into the thousands.

"What’s most disappointing to me is that there are so many tenants who are struggling to find housing, but then on the flip side you have the CEO—he’s housed comfortably with his family," said Damien Wright, an ARHA resident.

"It just shows me he has a lack of respect for the tenants and he doesn’t care what we do. If he’s putting all that money into his place and not into the people, what is he saying to the people?" Wright added.

Residents also allege that the Cook Street unit was remodeled and upgraded while Johnson lived there—another point of frustration for families waiting for access to housing.

Mounting Complaints From Tenants

The controversy comes as ARHA faces mounting criticism over its management and upkeep of properties. Tenants have reported mold, rodent infestations, poor living conditions, and long delays in maintenance repairs.

"They’re not good at taking care of units, they’re not good at taking care of phone calls, maintenance calls—this place has been going downhill," Wright said.

Over recent weeks, tenants have told FOX 5 that ARHA’s culture is "broken" and failing the very families it is supposed to serve.

Official Response

The ARHA board issued a statement pledging accountability and reforms:

"We pledge to work expeditiously, deliberately, and fairly to learn the facts, confirm appropriate accountability measures, implement any needed reforms, and to reinforce our commitment to the highest standards of governance. Above all, we remain focused on continuing to serve the residents of Alexandria."

Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins has also weighed in, calling for transparency and accountability from the housing authority.

In the meantime, ARHA has appointed an interim CEO and launched an independent investigation into Johnson’s conduct.