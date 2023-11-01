Alexandria High School evacuated after possible bomb threat

Alexandria Police are investigating a potential bomb threat at Alexandria High School.

Police say the school has been evacuated due to the potential threat. No word on potential injuries. A large police presence is expected in the area during this investigation.

Several schools across the DMV have seen potential bomb threats and concern around safety. This all comes just days after police identified a 15-year-old as the individual responsible for making a bomb threat against Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County.

Authorities also say a 12-year-old has admitted to making at least seven bomb threats targeting schools in Montgomery County and apparently told authorities they knew they would not be charged because of their age.

