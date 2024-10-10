Alexandria City schools highlight alarming increase in crime among students

Alexandria City Public Schools leaders are highlighting a troubling trend among students Thursday.

District officials say there’s been an alarming increase in the number of middle schoolers tied to criminal activity. Now, school leaders are trying to figure out the best way to move forward.

New data shows that among middle schoolers, there was an increase in incidents requiring a police response compared to their older counterparts in high school.

It shows police were called 47 times for incidents involving middle schoolers compared to 27 times for incidents involving high schoolers and the trend continues across the board. The school safety data review will be presented at Thursday’s school board meeting.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Two teens shot, wounded on North Capitol Street in DC

Incidents include calls about assaults, trespassing, possession of controlled substances and more. Many are pointing the finger at parents and lack of consequences.

"Talk to your kids, check in with their friends’ parents," middle school parent Colleen Border said. "Work together."

The school district says it will focus on consistent communication protocols, continuing the weapons abatement program and more set to be outlined at tonight’s meeting.

"I definitely believe that everything starts at home. It’s all about the parents and the influence that they may have on their children. I don’t know if they’re outpacing high schoolers but they’re catching up," Alexandria resident Tahkina Vance said.

FOX 5 reached out and repeatedly asked Alexandria City Public Schools about the alarming trend and they would not provide anyone to speak on the topic until Friday.