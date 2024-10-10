Expand / Collapse search

Two teens shot, wounded on North Capitol Street in DC

By
Published  October 10, 2024 4:50pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured Thursday afternoon in Northwest.

A spokesperson for the department said the incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. along North Capitol Street. 

The two teens, one male and one female, were found at the scene, both conscious and breathing after the shooting.

Image 1 of 2

 

No description of the suspect has been provided at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call them. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for more updates. 