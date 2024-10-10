Two teens shot, wounded on North Capitol Street in DC

article

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured Thursday afternoon in Northwest.

A spokesperson for the department said the incident occurred just after 2:30 p.m. along North Capitol Street.

The two teens, one male and one female, were found at the scene, both conscious and breathing after the shooting.

No description of the suspect has been provided at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call them.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for more updates.