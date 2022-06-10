Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent resigns

The superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools has resigned.

Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr.

The Alexandria City School Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. effective August 31.

The announcement was made Friday following a special morning meeting. Hutchings, Jr. then sent an email message to ACPS staff and families.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the students, staff, families and community of Alexandria," Hutchings, Jr. said in a statement. "Thank you for the opportunity to lead this amazing community of educators and to serve as an example to our students, so that they, too, can have their dream job. While I will no longer stand at the helm of ACPS to lead our team, I will continue to support the work and care deeply for our students, staff and families."

Hutchings, Jr. has served as ACPS superintendent since July 2018.