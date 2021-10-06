Alexandria City High School on lockdown after student with weapon reported outside building

Alexandria City High School is currently on lockdown after school officials received a call Wednesday morning about a student with a weapon outside of the school building.

ACHS officials say they immediately contacted the Alexandria Police Department, and APD is on campus and conducting an active investigation.

The student was not in the building at the time of the call and has since been taken into custody by APD, and the weapon has been confiscated, ACHS officials say.

While there is no immediate threat, ACHS has put the building into a lockdown out of an abundance of caution while the investigation proceeds. All students will remain in their current classrooms, and no one is permitted to enter or leave the building until further notice.

The incident was reported shortly after a similar incident at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington County where school officials received an anonymous call about a shooter in the building. No evidence of an immediate threat, but police continue to investigate and students have been sent home.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.