Alexander Ovechkin visits Giant grocery store to celebrate launch of limited-edition cornflakes

Fans filled the Cathedral Commons Giant store on Tuesday in hopes of seeing Alexander Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals and, as of this spring, the top goalscorer in NHL history.

To commemorate the all-time record he broke in April, Ovechkin collaborated with Giant Food on limited-edition cornflakes. He personally served ‘Ovi’s Great Crunch’ to children from Fort Dupont Ice Arena, helping them customize their bowl with fruit, coconut flakes and chocolate chips.

Grocery store victory visit:

After handing out cereal and signatures, the hockey star did a lap around the grocery mart, pushing around a cart full of his product and taking selfies with shoppers. That was until Ovechkin reached the checkout line and started ringing up boxes himself, with Snapshot the eagle cheering him on from behind. And to close out the visit, he went outside to shoot pucks alongside youth players.

Ebenezer Davis, one of the youth hockey players that experienced this event, has been a Capitals fan ever since he got into the sport.

"I mean, I was very surprised, it was very awesome," Davis said. "I wish that I could spend like one-on-one time with Ovi."

His mother, Glenna Davis said, "I’m kind of overwhelmed, I’m really full of gratitude for them inviting us."

What's next:

Ovechkin plans to donate a portion of the sales proceeds to THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer fund, an initiative he started last year that raises awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.

’Ovi’s Great Crunch’ is priced at $2.99 for a family-size, 18-ounce box and is available to purchase at Giant Food stores across DC, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware while supplies last.