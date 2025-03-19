Alex Ovechkin nears Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record

The Brief Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record. Ovechkin entered Tuesday’s game eight goals shy. Fans are traveling from all over the world to witness the chase.



Alex Ovechkin is heading for the record books, and Caps fans from all over are heading to see him.

What they're saying:

Fans came to Capital One Arena in Chinatown from all over. Loretta Bruce said she traveled two hours from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lisa Price drove seven hours from Maggie Valley, North Carolina.

"Our dogs are named Ovi and Oshi," Price added.

Although Jack McCarthy and his "mates" undoubtedly made the most impressive commute. Asked where they came from, McCarthy replied, "United Kingdom. From England, baby."

"We booked it about two months ago," McCarthy said of the trip. "So, we tried to time it in case he maybe did break the record."

What's next:

Ovechkin is widely expected to break Gretzky’s record this season. After Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings, the Caps have 14 more regular season games to go.