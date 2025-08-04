Albert Pike Statue to be restored, reinstalled in DC, National Park Service says

The Brief The Albert Pike statue, toppled during 2020 protests, will be restored and reinstalled by the National Park Service. The statue honors Pike’s leadership in Freemasonry and was originally dedicated in 1901. Restoration is expected to be completed by October 2025 as part of federal efforts to preserve and reinstate historic monuments.



The National Park Service (NPS) announced Monday that it will restore and reinstall the bronze statue of Albert Pike, which was toppled and vandalized during the June 2020 protests in downtown Washington, D.C.

What we know:

The statue, originally authorized by Congress in 1898 and dedicated in 1901, honors Pike’s contributions to Freemasonry, including his 32 years as Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient Rite of Scottish Freemasonry. It has remained in secure storage since its removal and is undergoing restoration by the NPS Historic Preservation Training Center.

The restoration is part of federal efforts to comply with historic preservation law and recent executive orders aimed at "beautifying the nation’s capital" and "restoring truth and sanity to American history," the agency said.

Site preparations to repair the statue’s damaged masonry base will begin soon, with crews addressing broken stone, mortar joints, and mounting elements. The NPS expects the restoration and reinstallation to be completed by October 2025.