Albert Einstein High School temporarily evacuated after bomb threat: police

Students at a Montgomery County high school were temporarily evacuated Wednesday after the report of a bomb threat Wednesday, police say.

Officials say the bomb threat was reported around 9 a.m. at Albert Einstein High School on Newport Mill Road in Kensington.

The school began evacuating students around 9:30 a.m. Police cleared the scene around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a 12-year-old who admitted to making multiple bomb threats targeting schools in Montgomery County earlier this month knew they would not be charged because of their age.