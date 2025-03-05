Aisha Braveboy claims victory in Democratic primary for Prince George’s County Executive

The Brief Victory Declared: Aisha Braveboy claims victory in the Democratic primary for Prince George’s County Executive. Unofficial Results: Braveboy holds 43% of the votes, with Rushern Baker at 21% and Calvin Hawkins at 20%. Next Steps: Provisional and mail-in ballots still need to be counted; the general election is on June 3rd.



Aisha Braveboy has declared victory in the Democratic primary for Prince George’s County Executive.

According to the Washington Post, Braveboy made the announcement during an acceptance speech in New Carrollton on Tuesday night. However, the results are still unofficial.

Aisha Braveboy

Aisha Braveboy claims victory

By the numbers:

As of the latest count, Braveboy holds around 43 percent of the votes, with Rushern Baker in second place at 21 percent, and Calvin Hawkins at 20 percent.

The race is to replace the previous County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Provisional ballots and some mail-in ballots still need to be counted.

The winner of the Democratic primary is the presumptive winner of the general election, which is scheduled for June 3rd.

Statement from Aisha Braveboy's Campaign

"As the returns continue to come in, indicating our decisive win, my heart is filled with gratitude for the confidence of the people of Prince George’s County who with their vote and voice propelled me forward. I’m of course grateful to Gov. Moore, who joined me last night and for his expression of confidence in me and in us, and in our ability to meet the future head-on.

My campaign has also been propelled by an incredible team that made our case to voters with a vision for the future of Prince George’s County, and by supporters from elected officials and colleagues at every level of govt, by labor, law enforcement, community organizations, and local businesses. 'The only thing that could be more exciting than how I feel today, is the opportunity to get back to work for the people of Prince George’s County."

Statement from Rushern Baker's Campaign

"While current tallies may suggest a certain outcome, it is imperative to recognize that a substantial number of votes remain uncounted. We owe it to every voter to ensure that each ballot is meticulously accounted for before drawing any conclusions. The integrity of our democratic process hinges on this commitment. We remain steadfast in our dedication to upholding the principles of fairness and accuracy in this election."

Statement from Calvin Hawkins' Campaign

"At this time, while the current totals may suggest an unfavorable outcome, I am not conceding. A significant number of votes remain uncounted, and it is crucial to let the electoral process unfold properly and transparently. Every vote matters, and the integrity

of our democracy depends on ensuring that each ballot is carefully counted and verified. We must trust the process that represents voices from every corner of Prince George’s County. As we await the final results, I will continue monitoring the incoming totals and provide updates as new information becomes available."