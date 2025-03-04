Polls open in Prince George's County for County Executive special election

The Brief Polls in Prince George's County are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nine Democrats and three Republicans are on the ballot. The winner will face reelection in 2026.



Polls in Prince George's County opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for a special election to decide the next County Executive.

Voters to decide next county executive

There are 12 names on the ballot, including nine Democrats and three Republicans, all vying to be the county's next CEO. The winner will have to hit the ground running, as the county faces an estimated $170 million budget shortfall.

Currently, residential taxes support about 70% of the county's revenue, while the remaining 30% comes from commercial taxes. The budget shortfall is expected to grow with federal spending cuts and the firing of government workers.

Although there are 12 names on the ballot, one candidate, Jolene Ivey, dropped out last month. The winner of this race will be up for reelection in the 2026 midterm elections.

There are nine polling places, which will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Candidates on the Ballot:

Rushern L. Baker III (Democratic)

Aisha Braveboy (Democratic)

Marcellus Crews (Democratic)

Calvin S. Hawkins Jr. (Democratic)

Ron Hunt (Democratic)

Jolene Ivey (Democratic)

Albert Slocum (Democratic)

Moisette Tonya Sweat (Democratic)

Alonzo T. Washington (Democratic)

George E. McDermott (Republican)

Jesse A. Peed (Republican)

Jonathan White (Republican)

Election Day Polling Hours

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

7 am - 8 pm

2025 Prince George’s County Vote Center Locations

College Park City Hall

7401 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Kentland Community Center

2413 Pinebrook Avenue, Landover, MD 20785

Lake Arbor Community Center

10100 Lake Arbor Way, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center

7120 Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center

6120 Sargent Road, Chillum, MD 20782

Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex

13601 Missouri Avenue, Brandywine, MD 20613

South Bowie Community Center

1717 Pittsfield Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex

7007 Bock Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Suitland Community Center

5600 Regency Lane, Forestville, MD 20747

FULL LIST of polling places and more information from the Board of Elections.

