Polls open in Prince George's County for County Executive special election
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Polls in Prince George's County opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday for a special election to decide the next County Executive.
There are 12 names on the ballot, including nine Democrats and three Republicans, all vying to be the county's next CEO. The winner will have to hit the ground running, as the county faces an estimated $170 million budget shortfall.
Currently, residential taxes support about 70% of the county's revenue, while the remaining 30% comes from commercial taxes. The budget shortfall is expected to grow with federal spending cuts and the firing of government workers.
Although there are 12 names on the ballot, one candidate, Jolene Ivey, dropped out last month. The winner of this race will be up for reelection in the 2026 midterm elections.
There are nine polling places, which will remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Candidates on the Ballot:
Rushern L. Baker III (Democratic)
Aisha Braveboy (Democratic)
Marcellus Crews (Democratic)
Calvin S. Hawkins Jr. (Democratic)
Ron Hunt (Democratic)
Jolene Ivey (Democratic)
Albert Slocum (Democratic)
Moisette Tonya Sweat (Democratic)
Alonzo T. Washington (Democratic)
George E. McDermott (Republican)
Jesse A. Peed (Republican)
Jonathan White (Republican)
Election Day Polling Hours
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
7 am - 8 pm
2025 Prince George’s County Vote Center Locations
College Park City Hall
7401 Baltimore Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
Kentland Community Center
2413 Pinebrook Avenue, Landover, MD 20785
Lake Arbor Community Center
10100 Lake Arbor Way, Mitchellville, MD 20721
Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center
7120 Contee Road, Laurel, MD 20707
Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center
6120 Sargent Road, Chillum, MD 20782
Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex
13601 Missouri Avenue, Brandywine, MD 20613
South Bowie Community Center
1717 Pittsfield Lane, Bowie, MD 20716
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
7007 Bock Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744
Suitland Community Center
5600 Regency Lane, Forestville, MD 20747
