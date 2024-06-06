Here are the US airports that are the worst to fly out of — see the list

article

Air travel can get hectic for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s going through security checkpoints or dealing with flight delays and cancellations, it can be a burden for travelers.

While this can be commonplace at most airports, some are inadequate compared to others when dealing with issues.

AirHelp , a travel claims management agency, released a recent report that lists the best and worst airports to fly out of in May 2024.

The company based its findings on data gathered from airports that dealt with the most and least flight disruptions in May before the start of the summer travel season.

FOX Business noted that AirHelp’s report also examined airports with over 100,000 flights in May.

Here’s a list of the best and worst airports for managing disruptions in May.

Worst U.S. airports to fly out of

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – 45.6% of flights disrupted Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport – 40.6% of flights disrupted Charlotte Douglas International Airport – 37.8% of flights disrupted O’Hare International Airport – 34.7% of flights disrupted Miami International Airport – 31.7% of flights disrupted Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport – 30.5% of flights disrupted Orlando International Airport – 30.5% of slights disrupted Denver International Airport – 28.7% of flights disrupted Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – 28.4% of flights disrupted Ronald Reagan National Airport – 27.8% of flights disrupted

Best U.S. airports to fly out of

Salt Lake City International Airport – 18.6% of flights disrupted Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – 20.8% of flights disrupted John F. Kennedy International Airport – 21.8% of flights disrupted Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport – 22.1% of flights disrupted Seattle-Tacoma International Airport – 23.3% of flights disrupted Boston Logan International Airport – 23.4% of flights disrupted New York LaGuardia Airport – 23.6% of flights disrupted Philadelphia International Airport – 23.6% of flights disrupted Los Angeles International Airport – 24.2% of flights disrupted Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – 24.6% of flights disrupted

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




