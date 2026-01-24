Airports, Metro prepare for potential travel troubles during weekend storm

The Brief Airports in the D.C. region are getting taxis and runways prepared for heavy snow and ice. Metro says its also preparing tracks in an attempt to keep rails from freezing. WMATA does says rail service could be impacted if snow totals get about 8" and bus service could be impacted depending on road conditions.



Local airports, train and bus operators are preparing for potential travel troubles as the winter storm approaches.

In the DMV, Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport are prepping runways and taxiways. Meanwhile, Metro says it’s spraying anti-icing fluid on the rails to help keep trains moving when temperatures drop.

At the airports:

The equipment used to clear runways and taxiways at Reagan National Airport is ready to go.

The airport’s snow operations team gave FOX 5 a behind-the-scenes look ahead of this weekend’s storm.

We’re told 200 personnel are on standby ahead of this weekend’s storm. Between combo plows, airfield plows and high-speed blowers, we’re told there are more than 80 pieces of equipment.

The equipment is deployed ahead of any weather event, especially significant snowfall.

The quicker the snow and ice are cleared, the faster operations are able to resume.

Even so, travelers are urged to check with their airlines regarding delays and cancellations.

FOX 5 spoke with travelers reaching their destinations just in time, ahead of the storm.

What Metro says :

WMATA said Thursday planned trackwork has been canceled and shared video of its de-icers, which attach to train cars to spray liquid in an attempt to keep rails from freezing.

Metro says during periods of severe weather, they may limit or curtail service for safety reasons.

In a post on X , they said once snow reaches a height of about eight inches, it may be necessary to suspend service above ground.

They say service decisions are based on a number of different factors, and it will only continue if conditions are safe to operate.

When it comes to Metro Bus service, WMATA says it may be modified depending on the conditions, and it could impact route detours, reduced frequency, or temporary route suspensions.

Here’s how to stay up to date on Metro changes during the winter storm: