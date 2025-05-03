Airline employee accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine through Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. - An airline employee is accused of trying to smuggle cash and drugs through Dulles International Airport.
What we know:
Jose Luis Castillo Rojas tried to bring nearly $55,000 in cash as well as more than two kilograms of cocaine into the country, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said that Castillo Rojas is a citizen of Peru and a lawful permanent resident of the United States. On April 24, they allege that Castillo Rojas arrived at Dulles on a flight from Panama, and during inspection of his bags, a customs officer "found four bricks, including one that was concealed inside a cake." Ultimately, officials stated, they found the cocaine and the cash.
What they're saying:
Castillo Rojas purportedly told officers, "Wow, that's not me! I was bringing it in for a lady waiting outside the airport in the car." Then, they said he later told officers "he obtained the bag from a female in Peru" and "that he recently had conducted a similar delivery of items in March."
Once investigators searched Castillo Rojas’ phone, they said they found communications "discussing a $200 payment for the delivery of the bag to the United States."
What's next:
Authorities told FOX 5 that Castillo was still in custody in Alexandria as of Friday night.
The Source: Court documents, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Customs and Border Protection