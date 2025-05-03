Airline employee accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine through Dulles Airport

The Brief An airline employee is accused of trying to smuggle cash and drugs through Dulles International Airport. He arrived on a flight from Panama last week, authorities said. According to court documents, this might not have been the suspect’s first time.



What we know:

Jose Luis Castillo Rojas tried to bring nearly $55,000 in cash as well as more than two kilograms of cocaine into the country, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that Castillo Rojas is a citizen of Peru and a lawful permanent resident of the United States. On April 24, they allege that Castillo Rojas arrived at Dulles on a flight from Panama, and during inspection of his bags, a customs officer "found four bricks, including one that was concealed inside a cake." Ultimately, officials stated, they found the cocaine and the cash.

What they're saying:

Castillo Rojas purportedly told officers, "Wow, that's not me! I was bringing it in for a lady waiting outside the airport in the car." Then, they said he later told officers "he obtained the bag from a female in Peru" and "that he recently had conducted a similar delivery of items in March."

Once investigators searched Castillo Rojas’ phone, they said they found communications "discussing a $200 payment for the delivery of the bag to the United States."

What's next:

Authorities told FOX 5 that Castillo was still in custody in Alexandria as of Friday night.