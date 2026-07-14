The Brief Aircraft crashed near Shannon Airport around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Pilot was the only person on board, with no word yet on injuries. FAA_and_NTSB will investigate the crash.



Authorities say an aircraft crashed near Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg, Virginia, around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Montana Coyote and that only the pilot was on board, with no word yet on the pilot’s injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Aircraft crashes near Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg; pilot’s condition unknown