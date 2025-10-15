Air travel continues to be impacted by government shutdown

Staffing shortages triggered by the ongoing federal government shutdown are causing more flight delays at airports nationwide, with union leaders warning the situation could worsen.

Impact on local airports

What we know:

Thousands of people fly in and out of the D.C. region airports every day.

It takes a lot of employees to do that safely and that is where this potential problem begins.

"Have we had a slight tick up in sick calls? Yes. And then you’ll see delays that come from that," U.S. Department of Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy said. "If we have additional sick calls, we will reduce the flow consistent with a rate that is safe for the American people."

Last week while in New Jersey, Secretary Duffy explained that just like during previous government shutdowns, air traffic controllers are working but they aren’t getting paid.

Typically, that means an increase in sick calls, and that’s not all.

"Now what they think about as they’re controlling our airspace is, ‘how am I going to pay my mortgage? How do I make my car payment? I have a couple of kids at home. How do I put food on the table?’" Duffy said.

It also comes amidst a pre-existing air traffic controller shortage and it’s just months after the tragic crash at DCA.

Duffy was adamant that it is still safe to fly because, he said, they will delay and cancel flights as needed but the FAA says air traffic is running an average of about 30 minutes behind schedule and those delays are expected to continue.

The reason is a shortage of air traffic controllers and TSA agents who are being asked to work without pay because of the government shutdown.

Air traffic controllers, FAA push for end to shutdown

Big picture view:

"Our message is clear: end the shutdown," said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

These jobs are considered essential, which means they’re required to show up, even without a paycheck, but many have elected to call out sick instead, leading to staffing gaps that ripple through the system.

Democratic leaders have pushed for an emergency supplemental appropriation that would allow FAA employees to be paid separately from the rest of the government during a shutdown.

"They are essential," Maryland representative Kweisi Mfume said. "We have an obligation to make sure that the skies are safe. People are beginning now to worry about flying and we should never as a nation get to that point."

Travelers concerned

What they're saying:

The shortage is raising concerns among travelers.

Some told FOX 5 they’re thankful their inbound flights weren’t impacted too badly, but they worry future trips, especially departures, could face longer delays if the shutdown drags on.

Not everyone agrees, however, that air traffic staff should receive special treatment.

"They shouldn’t have deals cut out for them specifically that they should be handled just as all the others are. I certainly understand their concerns and having to work without paying I think all the other federal employees have the same issue," traveler Paul Underwood said.

"Coming into the city with the situation that’s going on. It is unfortunate that people have to be here without getting paid and it is a concern was travel you know needing, maybe causing some delays," Stefanie Koenig said.

As the shutdown continues, travelers at DCA and across the country should brace for more delays.

Partial payments

Dig deeper:

According to a report on CNBC.com, U.S. air traffic controllers received partial paychecks this week. Their union warned Tuesday that they could miss their next round of pay entirely if the government shutdown continues for another two weeks.

To raise awareness, some controllers handed out leaflets outside airports in New York, urging travelers to pressure lawmakers to end the shutdown. Similar outreach efforts were planned at airports in Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Meanwhile, flight delays continue at airports across the country as staffing shortages tied to the shutdown strain operations. The shutdown has led to disruptions at several U.S. airports, with fewer air traffic controllers available.

Experts and union leaders representing controllers and security screeners warn the situation could worsen if the shutdown drags on and employees begin missing more paychecks.