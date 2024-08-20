AI technology helping patients speak again with custom digital voices

Artificial intelligence is being used to remove communication barriers for patients who have lost – or are at risk of losing – their ability to speak.

"Not too often is AI for good talked about these days, but this is one of those examples where we are making a difference in people’s lives," explained Dustin Blank, the head of partnerships at ElevenLabs.

FOX 5 has highlighted some of the work done by ElevenLabs before. The company helped Rep. Jennifer Wexton create an AI-generated model of her actual voice, which she debuted in July. Wexton battles what’s called progressive supranuclear palsy, and it has affected both the volume and clarity of her voice.

"You may think your ears are deceiving you right now. I assure you they are not," Wexton said in a video posted last month.

Related article

Now, ElevenLabs – along with nonprofits Bridging Voice and The Scott-Morgan Foundation – aims to help many, many more people who are facing similar challenges.

They’re doing it by creating digital voice replicas, and then integrating them into speech-generating devices. First, they’re doing it for those who are affected by both ALS and motor neuron disease, or MND. They’re doing all of it for free.

"This is just the beginning of this journey, of using AI to allow people to speak in their own natural-sounding voice," Blank said.

Blank added that the idea is to start with people battling ALS and MND and then eventually to branch out. They hope to help a total of 1 million people reclaim their voice.