Adult X-rated store robbed by suspect wielding machete: police

The Brief Suspect robs adult store with machete. Incident occurred at Lion’s Den on Ritchie Highway. Police seek information from the public.



Authorities are looking for the person they say robbed an adult entertainment store in Anne Arundel County while wielding a machete.

Robbery at adult X-rated store

The robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday at the Lion’s Den, located in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

According to officers, a male suspect entered the X-rated store, approached the counter, and pulled a long, machete-style knife from his pants before demanding money from the register. He took the money and fled on foot.

Suspect description and police contact information

Detectives describe the suspect as a male wearing a gray shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black track-style pants with white stripes, dark shoes, and an orange/blue knit-style toboggan hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.