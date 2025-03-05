Adult X-rated store robbed by suspect wielding machete: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. - Authorities are looking for the person they say robbed an adult entertainment store in Anne Arundel County while wielding a machete.
The robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday at the Lion’s Den, located in the 5700 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.
According to officers, a male suspect entered the X-rated store, approached the counter, and pulled a long, machete-style knife from his pants before demanding money from the register. He took the money and fled on foot.
Detectives describe the suspect as a male wearing a gray shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black track-style pants with white stripes, dark shoes, and an orange/blue knit-style toboggan hat.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
The Source: FOX 5 DC and Anne Arundel County Police