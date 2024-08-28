Expand / Collapse search

Adult woman shot in Southeast DC, suspect remains at large

Published  August 28, 2024 1:54pm EDT
WASHINGTON - An adult woman was left suffering gunshot wounds after being shot in D.C.

Police say they received a call at 12:29 p.m., for a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Texas Avenue in Southeast. Upon arrival, police located an adult woman conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s to early 30s with dreadlocks, wearing a black hoody sweater.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 