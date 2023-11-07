Man found dead in Prince George's County park

Authorities are on the scene in Prince George's County after a man was found dead in East Community Park.

According to authorities, the man was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle in Accokeek East Community Park. The man has not been identified at this time.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for new details and information.