33-year-old man arrested and charged with robbing a TD Bank in Gaithersburg

Authorities have arrested and charged an adult man with the bank robbery of a TD Bank in Gaithersburg.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old John Reynolds. Police responded to the report of a bank robbery in the 800 block of West Diamond Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Reynolds entered the bank and approached an employee who was working behind the counter and demanded money. Reynolds then jumped over the counter and proceeded to remove an undisclosed amount of money from a drawer and placed it inside a bag. Reynolds left the bank in a silver Hyundai.



After reviewing the bank surveillance cameras, Montgomery County Police officers placed a lookout for Reynolds.

Reynolds was taken into custody in an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piccard Drive.



Officers recovered bags containing an undisclosed amount of money.



Reynolds is being held without bond.