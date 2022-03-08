Adonis Lattimore, Virginia high school student born without legs, wins state wrestling championship

Adonis Lattimore is the definition of defying the odds.

The high school senior was born with no right leg and his left leg ends at the middle of his thigh.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

But that didn't stop him from taking home a state wrestling championship.

He took first place in Virginia High School League Class 6, 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Advertisement

Adonis joined FOX 5 to speak about his successes!