Additional suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Ashburn

A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Ashburn on Saturday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office took a juvenile male into custody on Tuesday afternoon in Ashburn, Virginia. He is charged with first-degree murder, principle in the second-degree and is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

The backstory:

According to police, the altercation started at an apartment complex on Hillmont Terrace in Broadlands on Saturday evening.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was shot near the homes on Hillmont Terrace and then tried to drive away from the shooting scene but only made it to Southern Walk Plaza. He was found inside the car in the Harris Teeter parking lot just before 6 p.m.

What we know:

The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Fadlalla Mohamed, was apparently out on a $1,000 unsecured bond in an unrelated case.

According to a Virginia court case search, Mohamed was charged with having sex with a minor at least 15 years old on Feb. 16 this year. He was awaiting an Oct. 1 hearing when he reportedly murdered a 16-year-old boy on Saturday.

Records show Mohamed has a deep criminal history, including eluding police and reckless driving endangering life.