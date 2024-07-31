Adams Morgan bar hosts PowerPoint party

Johnny Pistola's, a bar in Adams Morgan, is hosting a PowerPoint party.

The bar is calling for attendees to create their own PowerPoint presentations and share them with the class. There are no requirements on topics, but the presentation should be no longer than seven minutes. No vulgar or offensive. Presenters are also asked to use discretion when discussing other people.

PowerPoint parties have gained a new wave of interest. TiKTok users even took to the app to share reaps of their 2023 dating recaps through creative PowerPoint presentations.

The event is every first Wednesday at 7 p.m.