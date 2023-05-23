Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry donates $25,000 to San Fernando Valley family after seeing FOX 11 report

Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry donated $25,000 to a San Fernando Valley family after seeing our FOX 11 report about their plumbing work van being stolen.

The incident happened when Galarza Plumbing was at a customer's home in Paramount. As Israel Galarza and one of his helpers were working, a group broke into their truck, hot-wired it, and drove away. The suspects also stole all their equipment, causing the family to be out more than $60,000.

Authorities later recovered the truck but it sustained damage.

The theft was captured on the home surveillance video.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: San Fernando Valley family out $60K after plumbing work truck stolen, stripped

Israel Galarza told FOX 11 that he has been working as a plumber for more than 20 years, and worked hard to save money to launch his own small business. It's a one-truck, one-man, one-job-at-a-time plumbing company.

His wife, Jasmine Galarza, said the family is raising money to try to recover some losses through their GoFundMe campaign.

According to the firm that represents Tyler Perry, he saw the story and donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe campaign.

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, the firm representing Tyler Perry, released the following statement to FOX 11:

"Tyler heard about this story on the local news and wanted to do something to help this hardworking family get back on their feet quickly."

Perry is the mastermind behind the "Madea" franchise and the owner of Tyler Perry Studios, which sits on a 330-acre lot in Atlanta.

"We don't like to ask for help. We really don't, but we really are in such dire need. The people who did this, I don't think you realize the magnitude of what you did to a small family. We are not a huge company. We are a one truck company. We are a mom and a dad with kids, and this is a huge downfall for us," said Jasmine.

The family said they label their equipment and tools with "Galarza Tools" or "I.G" standing for Israel Galarza, and they're asking the public to contact authorities if their tools are spotted anywhere.