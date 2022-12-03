Cliff Emmich, 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Payday' actor, dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, "Little House on the Prairie" and "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" actor, has died. He was 85.
A representative for Emmich confirmed with Fox News Digital of his death and said the actor suffered from a health battle.
"My client and friend for over fifty years lost his battle with lung cancer… He passed at his home in Valley Village on Monday," his rep said in a statement.
Emmich was best known for his roles in "Payday" and "Halloween II."
Cliff Emmich during Creation Entertainment Presents Fangoria's 2006 Weekend Of Horrors - Day Two at Burbank Airport Hilton in Burbank, CA, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)
