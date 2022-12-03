Cliff Emmich, 'Little House on the Prairie' and 'Payday' actor, dead at 85

article

Cliff Emmich, "Little House on the Prairie" and "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" actor, has died. He was 85.

A representative for Emmich confirmed with Fox News Digital of his death and said the actor suffered from a health battle.

"My client and friend for over fifty years lost his battle with lung cancer… He passed at his home in Valley Village on Monday," his rep said in a statement.

Emmich was best known for his roles in "Payday" and "Halloween II."

Cliff Emmich during Creation Entertainment Presents Fangoria's 2006 Weekend Of Horrors - Day Two at Burbank Airport Hilton in Burbank, CA, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

