Activists plan protest ahead of Prince William County data center meeting

As the debate over data centers intensifies in Prince William County, local activists are planning to protest ahead of a Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The activist group Coalition to Protect Prince William County is urging residents to voice their concerns during the board’s 7 p.m. session, where officials are set to discuss rezoning proposals that would allow two new data centers to move forward.

Data center protest planned

What we know:

The proposed "Bristow Campus" would bring two 75-foot-tall data center buildings near the intersection of Nokesville Road and Piper Lane. However, opponents worry about the impact on agricultural land, noise levels, transmission infrastructure, and emergency resources.

The group’s executive director warns that unchecked expansion could lead Prince William County toward a development boom similar to Loudoun County’s Data Center Alley.

While a vote on zoning changes may be postponed, activists say their protests will continue throughout the week.