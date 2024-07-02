Active season on Lake Anna: How quiet waters turned into a hotspot for danger

The 13,000-acre reservoir, Lake Anna, is nestled between the Virginia cities of Charlottesville, Fredericksburg and Richmond.

The lake was created by the Virginia Electric and Power Company in 1972 to serve as both a recreational lake and as a source of cooling water for the North Anna Nuclear Power Station. Lake Anna consists of two sides: the private side of 3,400 acres encompassing the Waste Heat Treatment Facility and the public side of 9,400 acres.

The lake offers endless opportunities for exploration with room for boating, recreation, and communities. There are no speed limits, and you can enjoy the lake 24/7, but a Boating Safety course is required by law for all Virginian visitors. The lakeside community has expanded in just the past few years to include a national grocery store, a Virginia ABC store, plenty of restaurants and more.

The growing shopping and dining scene has continued to attract more lake-lovers. As the number of visitors has shot up, so too has the number of incidents on the lake.

Related article

A woman’s body was found floating in Lake Anna over the weekend, making it the third person in less than two months to be recovered from the body of water after a father and son drowned there in late May.

The body was spotted floating in the main part of Lake Anna at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was still in the process of locating Maya Olivia Smith who was last seen on May 11 after renting a boat from a Lake Anna business.

Earlier in the summer season,