Acting US Park Police Chief Monahan tests positive for COVID-19

Acting United States Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials say Monahan took swift action to report his diagnosis to the USPP's public health officials as soon as he learned of his positive test result so they could rapidly begin contact tracing.

Deputy Chief Pamela A. Smith will serve as the acting chief of police, according to officials.