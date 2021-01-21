Expand / Collapse search

Acting US Park Police Chief Monahan tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC
article

Gregory T. Monahan, Acting Chief US Park Police National Park Police, testifies during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on "Unanswered Questions About the US Park Police's June 1 Attack on Peaceful Protesters at Lafayette Square" on July

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Acting United States Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say Monahan took swift action to report his diagnosis to the USPP's public health officials as soon as he learned of his positive test result so they could rapidly begin contact tracing.

Deputy Chief Pamela A. Smith will serve as the acting chief of police, according to officials. 