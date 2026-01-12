Fairfax County Public Schools says allegations of staff-funded abortions for students were false

The Brief Allegations that a school social worker paid for student abortions are untrue, according to Fairfax County Public Schools officials. An investigation found the allegations "were based largely on statements that were misinterpreted, mistranslated, taken out of context, or in some cases knowingly fabricated." The accuser disputed the investigation’s results, saying they are "full of lies and inconsistencies."



Allegations of a school social worker paying for student abortions are untrue, according to a Fairfax County Public Schools external investigation.

What we know:

Months after releasing the initial findings of an outside investigation, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid sent a message to Centreville High School staff members and families Friday.

In it, Reid wrote that allegations that school personnel paid for abortions for students without parental knowledge or consent "are not only untrue but were based largely on statements that were misinterpreted, mistranslated, taken out of context, or in some cases knowingly fabricated," according to the investigation's results. She added that the investigation "found no credible evidence of any actual wrongdoing by school staff or administrators."

The other side:

Centreville High teacher Zenaida Perez leveled the accusations. In a phone call Monday, she told Fox 5 that the letter sent to families – as well as a statement sent to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) – are "full of lies and inconsistencies."

Perez's lawyers also sent Fox 5 a statement. Attributed to Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel for Americans United for Life Steven H. Aden, it reads in full:

"Fairfax County’s latest filing shows they’re not interested in the facts, just maintaining their narrative. Multiple witnesses have contradicted and will continue to contradict the county’s narrative at the trial of this case. We continue to look forward to the legal process and to its protections from those who want [to] play fast and loose with the facts."

What's next:

In addition to pending litigation, representatives of both the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Department of Education confirmed Monday that their investigations continue.

A Senate HELP Committee official did not immediately reply to a request for comment.