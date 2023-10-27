Abingdon Elementary School on lockdown during shots fired investigation

Police are investigating the report of shots fired in the area of Abingdon Elementary School.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate the report of shots fired in the area.

According to police, shots were fired in the area of 3500 block of S. Stafford Street. Police say the suspect fled the area following the incident. A large police presence should be expected in the area.

No injuries reported at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.