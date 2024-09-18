Aaron Hernandez’s ex-teammate Kyle Arrington says he won’t watch FX series

Super Bowl champion Kyle Arrington, whose career briefly overlapped that of late NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, says he won’t be one of the many expected to tune in to the new FX series about the disgraced former player.

"Since I lived it, I don't think I will necessarily check this one out myself," he said on FOX 5 Wednesday. Arrington played in the NFL for eight seasons and was with the New England Patriots for six of them. He was teammates with Hernandez from 2010 to 2012.

READ MORE: Reversal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction appalls victim's family

"I'm sure a lot of people will be tuning in, but I'm, I think I'm gonna sit this one out," he said.

The series charts the troubled and violent rise and fall of the late New England Patriots tight end.

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. His death occurred just days after he was acquitted of most charges in the double murder case. Posthumously, doctors diagnosed the 27-year-old with advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease associated with repeated head trauma common in the NFL.

Aaron Hernandez: American Sports Story is available online now.

READ MORE: Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in his prison cell

