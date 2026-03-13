'A positive role model': DC police officer attacked on Jan. 6 becomes history teacher

The Brief A former D.C. police officer who was defending the Capitol on Jan. 6 has shifted gears. He's now a history teacher in southern Maryland at Phoenix International School of the Arts. He says he became a teacher for the same reason he became a police officer – to be a positive influence for young people.



A former D.C. police officer who faced the mob on Jan. 6 is now turning one of the darkest days of his life into a lesson for the next generation.

From the front lines of the Capitol to the front of a classroom in southern Maryland, Nathan Tate says he's hoping to impact the future generation.

Making a change:

These days, you can find 37-year-old Tate in the classroom, teaching history at Phoenix International School of the Arts in LaPlata, Maryland. The school is a performing arts charter school in Charles County.

From being a part of history to teaching history, Tate says he became a teacher for the same reason he became a police officer – to be a positive influence for young people and growing curiosity and minds.

The backstory:

Tate is a long way from the U.S. Capitol, where he says protesters pushed, hit and knocked him to the ground at the Jan. 6 riot.

He said at the time, he was just praying to see his children again and survive.

"That was probably the worst part of it because I heard the people shaking the barriers. I was laying on the ground defenseless," said Tate.

That encounter also prompted Tate to leave the police force.

"We were outnumbered we were and unprepared," said Tate.

When asked if he thought he would make it out alive he said, "no, not at all. All I could do was pray."

And he did. The father of six has a newborn on the way, and found a new life passion in teaching.

A fulfilling role:

He's been in the job just seven months but already feels the impact he's having on future generations.

"Just being a positive role model for them to not only teach history but be apart of it and live history," said Tate.

The Maryland native also says it was confusing watching the J-6 protesters receive pardons and concerning to see some repeat offend.

"This is a lesson we're covering right now, the powers of the executive branch. I don't agree with the pardons," said Tate. "They should be in jail so you are letting them out of jail is the problem."

A framed congressional record hangs in his classroom as a reminder of the history Tate survived and now teaches each day.

He keeps it as a reminder of the historic event that nearly ended his life, and left the nation scarred.