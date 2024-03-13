'A kind soul': Relative of Laurel recording studio shooting victim speaks out; search for suspect continues

Police in Laurel have now identified the two people shot and killed inside a recording studio early Monday but they say the killer has yet to be captured.

The two young men who were killed around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Trackhouse Studios have been identified as 23-year-old Louis Rackett and 21-year-old Quincy Green. They were both from D.C.

"He’s our angel now. He might not be here in body but his spirit is still around us," a relative of Rackett said.

She wanted to remain anonymous as police are continuing the search for the shooter.

Rackett graduated from Friendship Tech Prep in Southeast D.C. in 2019.

"You know he was just good. A kind soul and he’s going to be missed," his family member said.

At the studio on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday, there was a notice on the front door declaring the property unsafe. You can see several bullet holes in the door and walls — evidence of the gunfire that erupted inside the studio, leaving Rackett and Green dead and a third person injured.

Still, no arrest has been made.

Rackett's relative says he tried to leave the studio before the shooting started but was told he couldn't.

"You know, with kids these days, they kind of pass judgment, you know, on them being in the studio or rapping but that wasn’t the case with him. I can’t speak to the others and my heart goes out to the other families as well. So, he was just doing what he enjoyed doing," Rackett’s relative said.

Rackett leaves behind a young daughter and many other relatives still grieving.

"It’s just sad you know. He’s a good kid. He took care of his daughter. He’s a good sibling. He’s my son‘s brother and he just loved his family. He loved his siblings. He loved his parents. He was all around a good person."

Laurel Police are still asking anybody with information about the case to please give them a call.