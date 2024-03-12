2 dead in shooting inside Laurel, Maryland music recording studio

Authorities say two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting inside a Laurel, Maryland music recording studio.

The shooting was reported just after 1:34 a.m. in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died. Police say a third victim remains hospitalized after self-transporting to a nearby medical center.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses who were on scene when the shooting happened. Investigators do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Laurel Chief of Police Russell Hamill says the two murders mark the first two homicides in the city this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.