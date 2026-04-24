9th Street Tunnel stays closed after Metrobus fire; DC traffic delays continue Friday

The Brief The 9th Street Tunnel remained closed after a Metrobus caught fire. Drivers ran to safety as toxic smoke filled the tunnel. Investigators believe the fire was mechanical in nature.



The 9th Street Tunnel in downtown Washington remained closed Friday morning after a Metrobus caught fire in the middle of Thursday’s rush hour, trapping vehicles and sending dozens of people running to safety.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. inside the tunnel. Metro officials said the bus operator escaped safely and no passengers were on board. As thick, toxic smoke filled the tunnel, some drivers abandoned their vehicles while others tried to turn around, leaving many stuck and unsure how to get out. Several motorists reported hearing explosions and urged others to walk out with them.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said time was critical in the response. The department deployed 41 units and 125 personnel. Firefighters used suppression foam and ran roughly 900 feet of hose to establish a water supply. Investigators believe the fire was mechanical in nature.

READ MORE: Metro bus fire shuts down 9th Street tunnel in Northwest D.C.; closure ongoing

WMATA said the bus had been inspected in March. It was a 2015 hybrid model, and Metro is temporarily grounding all 21 buses of that type for immediate inspections. The agency does not expect the move to affect service.

Officials have not said where the vehicles left behind in the tunnel were towed. Donnelly noted that tunnel fires are something crews train for but rarely encounter. The investigation is ongoing.

Detours and closures

9th Street Expressway SB past Constitution Avenue remains blocked.

All lanes of the Expressway are shut down due to a vehicle fire.

Constitution Avenue NW has reopened; expect an extended closure.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 9th Street Tunnel stays closed after Metrobus fire; Friday road closures continue (DC Fire and EMS Department)