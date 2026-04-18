Gas station worker shot during attempted robbery in Columbia, suspect on the run
COLUMBIA, Md. - An investigation is underway after a shooting inside a Columbia gas station left an employee with serious injuries.
What we know:
Howard County police say officers responded around 7:43 p.m. April 17 to the Shell gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way for reports of a shooting.
An adult male employee was found injured and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.
Detectives say preliminary findings indicate a single suspect fired shots during an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Suspect description
Police released images of the suspect, who is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.
Police released images of the suspect, who is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect’s identity or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information. Officials say anyone with immediate information should call 911.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Howard County Police Department.