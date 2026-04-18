Gas station worker shot during attempted robbery in Columbia, suspect on the run

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The Brief A gas station employee was seriously injured in a shooting at a Shell station in Columbia Friday night. Police say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery, and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities have released a description and are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.



An investigation is underway after a shooting inside a Columbia gas station left an employee with serious injuries.

What we know:

Howard County police say officers responded around 7:43 p.m. April 17 to the Shell gas station in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way for reports of a shooting.

An adult male employee was found injured and transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Detectives say preliminary findings indicate a single suspect fired shots during an attempted robbery before fleeing the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Suspect description

Police released images of the suspect, who is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police released images of the suspect, who is described as a Black female wearing a black dress and slides.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect’s identity or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information. Officials say anyone with immediate information should call 911.