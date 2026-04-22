Alfred Street Baptist Church clears rent debt for 318 Alexandria families

The Brief Families in Alexandria, Virginia avoided eviction after Alfred Street Baptist Church paid off back rent for 318 households. The $1 million effort, led by Pastor Howard-John Wesley, cleared debts and kept families in their homes. Officials from the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority say it gave residents a fresh start with added support services.



Families on the brink of eviction in Alexandria, Virginia, are getting a fresh start after a $1 million donation from a local church wiped out back rent for hundreds of households.

The gift from Alfred Street Baptist Church was directed to the City of Alexandria and ultimately helped 318 families enrolled in housing assistance programs who had fallen behind on rent payments. In some cases, tenants had accumulated as much as $30,000 in back rent tied to financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX 5 DC reported.

The relief effort meant that, starting April 1, affected families began the month with their housing debts fully cleared.

What they're saying:

Many residents had fallen behind due to job loss, health issues, inflation or mental health challenges. One recipient, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 5 DC the assistance was "life-changing" after a difficult period caring for her grandchild and struggling financially.

Another recipient expressed gratitude for the support, saying, "Thank you, thank you, thank you for the blessing I received," and describing the initiative as "God’s work."

File Photo.

Church leaders said the funding came from more than 40,000 members and supporters during the congregation’s annual fast. Senior Pastor Dr. Howard-John Wesley said the effort began after a conversation with Alexandria’s mayor about the number of households at risk of eviction in subsidized housing.

"She shared with me that there were about three hundred or almost three hundred and fifty families who are about to be evicted," Wesley said, describing how the initiative quickly came together.

The church has carried out similar efforts in the past, including paying off student debt for Howard University graduates and supporting international health and social programs in countries such as Ghana.

Local housing officials with the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) said the impact has been immediate and meaningful.

Gaynelle Diaz, senior director of resident and community services, said the assistance has "alleviated the stress they were feeling…they have a fresh start."

What's next:

In addition to rent relief, families will also be connected with financial literacy programs and workforce development support through partnerships with local organizations and churches, FOX 5 DC and city housing officials reported.