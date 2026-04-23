Metro bus fire shuts down 9th Street tunnel in Northwest D.C.; closure ongoing

The Brief A Metro bus caught fire inside the 9th Street tunnel in Northwest D.C. on Thursday night. Officials say no injuries were reported. Fire officials said the blaze is believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue, not foul play.



A dramatic vehicle fire inside the 9th Street Tunnel beneath the National Mall forced a major shutdown during Thursday evening’s rush hour, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air and prompting dozens to flee on foot, according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

Despite the chaos, officials say no injuries were reported.

What we know:

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when a Metro bus traveling through the tunnel caught fire. The driver was able to evacuate safely, and officials confirmed there were no passengers on board at the time.

The fire created dangerous conditions inside the enclosed tunnel, trapping some vehicles in gridlock as drivers attempted to turn around and exit, per D.C. Fire and EMS.

File Photo.

Emergency responders deployed a large-scale response, with 41 units and approximately 125 personnel on scene.

Fire officials said the blaze is believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue, not foul play. Still, the incident posed significant operational challenges due to the tunnel’s confined space. Firefighters had to carry nearly 900 feet of hose into the tunnel to reach the flames, officials said.

In response, Metro announced it is grounding a subfleet of 21 buses of the same type involved in the fire as a precautionary measure. The agency noted the bus had passed inspection as recently as March but will now undergo a thorough review of maintenance records.

As of late Thursday night, the tunnel remained closed while crews worked to remove damaged vehicles and assess structural safety. Transportation officials are reportedly inspecting the tunnel’s walls and ceiling panels to ensure it is safe for reopening.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the tunnel will reopen in time for Friday’s morning commute. Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.