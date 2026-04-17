MPD sergeant accused of assaulting fellow officer

The Brief MPD Sergeant Jonathan Chen, 26, has been arrested on assault and misdemeanor sexual abuse charges involving a fellow officer. Court documents allege he engaged in unwanted sexual contact and other inappropriate behavior in February. Chen turned himself in, is on administrative leave, and the case is moving forward.



A D.C. police sergeant has been arrested on assault and sexual abuse charges involving a fellow officer, with court documents alleging repeated unwanted contact, including putting his finger in the victim’s ear without consent.

What we know:

On April 8, 2026, 26-year-old Jonathan Chen was arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

Chen, a sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2018, is charged with two counts of simple assault and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

According to court documents, the allegations stem from incidents in February 2026.

Chen turned himself in to police on April 8 at a district station and was arrested without incident.

Dig deeper:

Investigators allege that on or about February 19, Chen touched the victim’s butt with his foot while the victim was bent over, "with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, and/or arouse and/or gratify the sexual desire of any person."

Chen is also accused of repeatedly sticking his finger in the victim's ear multiple times over the month of February, despite the victim repeatedly saying they did not like the unwanted physical contact.

What's next:

Chen is now on administrative leave as the case moves forward.