9th Maryland coronavirus case confirmed; Gov says it’s linked to Egyptian cruise

Maryland officials say a ninth case of the novel coronavirus has been identified in a resident.

According to Governor Larry Hogan, the patient is a woman in her 60s living in Montgomery County.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

The case is the fifth among Montgomery County residents.

The first three cases in the state originated in Montgomery County last week.

COVID-19: Coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

He says the woman’s case is linked to the same Egyptian cruise along the Nile that sickened five other people in Maryland.

He has not indicated whether the authorities are concerned that this newest case represents any additional possible exposure among the public.

