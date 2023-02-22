94-year-old Arlington man charged with sex crimes involving children: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a 94-year-old Arlington man with sex offenses after two alleged incidents involving children.

Police say Adolfo Zambrano is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

They say on February 10, he inappropriately touched a child inside a home on Columbia Pike.

Adolfo Zambrano (Arlington County Police Department)

Detectives say they also identified an adult female victim who reported having been touched inappropriately by Zambrano in 1999 - when she was a child.

Zambrano was arrested and taken into custody February 16.

Anyone with past inappropriate encounters with Zambrano - or who has additional information related - is asked to contact Detective H. Molina at 703-228-4208 or hmolina@arlingtonva.us.

Information can also be provided through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).