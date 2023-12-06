93-year-old missing DC man last seen Tuesday in southeast

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing 93-year-old D.C. man who was last seen Tuesday in the southeast.

Police say Pride Hiett was reported missing from the 3100 block of E Street where he was last seen December 5 around 8 p.m.

Pride Hiett (DC Police)

Hiett is a Black male, 6-feet-tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, and gray New Balance shoes with a name tag on the shoelaces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.