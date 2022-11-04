900 juveniles arrested in DC since start of year: police

Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him.

Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability.

"Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down for a while and what I mean by that is out of community. Out of community, and we have to be very clear about that."

D.C. residents like India Blocker still believe the community can also be a place to prevent the rise in violent juvenile crimes we are seeing.

Blocker, the founder of Indy. B, runs a mentorship program for girls and boys at the Woodland Terrace Community Center in Southeast.

Her personal experiences living in the District pushed her to create a safe space for children.

"With the guys, I make sure they got jobs, all the resources. I make sure they are connected to keep them safe and off the street. Because honestly, they don't want to be there," Blocker explained.

Contee said Wednesday that more than 900 juveniles have been arrested in the District. That is up 12% from the amount at this time last year.

Blocker says the city needs more effective community-centered programs and options for kids.

"I feel like if we had a lot of me's in these different communities then we could do better," she said. "I feel like there are a lot of organizations that get funding and millions of dollars to do nothing."

Blocker is also a violence interrupter. She believes the city's prevention teams and outreach workers are great — but the children need to engage.

She's calling on parents to step up.

"We can talk all day long but if we aren't taking action, then it's no need," Blocker said.

What she believes children need is a village of people who really care.

"I hope to see our community leaders and D.C. officials in the community instead of doing peace walks," she said. "Peace walks matter but showing your face and being consistent and letting them know that you care, that matters."

During the 2022 fiscal year, Mayor Muriel Bowser did invest about $10 million to expand violence intervention and prevention.

Blocker hopes future funds will be directed specifically into expanding resources for children.



